Oct 24 (Reuters) - Advanced Micro Devices Inc

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc sees Q4 non-GAAP gross margin to be approximately 35 pct‍​

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc sees FY 2017 capital expenditures to be approximately $140 million

* Advanced Micro Devices Inc sees Q4 inventory to be down versus Q3 2017