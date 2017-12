BRIEF-Amdocs Enters Partnership For Purchase Of Land For Future Campus In Israel

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Amdocs Ltd:

* AMDOCS ENTERS PARTNERSHIP FOR THE PURCHASE OF THE LAND FOR ITS FUTURE CAMPUS IN ISRAEL

* AMDOCS LTD - AMDOCS BELIEVES ITS DECISION TO BUILD A NEW CAMPUS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OVER LONG TERM

* AMDOCS - TOTAL NET INVESTMENT CO EXPECTS TO MAKE FOR PURCHASE OF LAND AND CONSTRUCTION OF NEW CAMPUS IN ISRAEL EXPECTED TO REACH UP TO $350 MILLION

* AMDOCS - TOTAL NET INVESTMENT RELATING TO PURCHASE OF LAND FOR ITS FUTURE CAMPUS IN ISRAEL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED BY INTERNAL CASH RESOURCES