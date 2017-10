Sept 29 (Reuters) - Block Trade - Amec Foster Wheeler Plc

* ‍INTENTION TO ISSUE AND ALLOT SECURITIES​

* ‍ON OCT.2 2.7MLN SHARES OF 50 PENCE TO BE ISSUED, ALLOTTED TO COMPUTERSHARE TRUSTEES (JERSEY) FOR NOMINAL VALUE​

* BLOCK TRADE - AMEC FOSTER WHEELER : SHARE ISSUE TO SATISFY AWARDS, OPTIONS GRANTED UNDER CO‘S LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN 2015 AS AND WHEN THEY FALL DUE​

* ‍ADMISSION IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR AT 8.00AM ON 2 OCTOBER 2017​