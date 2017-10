BRIEF-Amedica Corp says preliminary unaudited GAAP net loss for Q1 was $0.07 per share

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Amedica Corp

* Amedica Corp - ‍preliminary unaudited revenue of $2.6 million for Q1 of 2017 as compared to revenue of $4.2 million for Q1 of 2016​

* Amedica Corp - preliminary unaudited GAAP net loss for Q1 of 2017 was $0.07 per share

* Amedica Corp - Amedica reported preliminary unaudited revenue of $3.2 million for Q2 of 2017 as compared to revenue of $4.0 million for Q2 of 2016

* Amedica Corp - ‍preliminary unaudited GAAP net loss for Q2 of 2017 was $0.05 per share​

* Amedica Corp - remains on track to file 510k submission with modified porous cervical implant in Oct 2017 based on FDA feedback​