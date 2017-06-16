FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Amedisys Inc reaches an agreement-in-principle to settle a putative securities class action lawsuit
June 16, 2017 / 1:30 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Amedisys Inc reaches an agreement-in-principle to settle a putative securities class action lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Amedisys Inc

* Amedisys Inc says on June 12, 2017, co reached an agreement-in-principle to settle a putative securities class action lawsuit

* In connection with proposed settlement, co expects to record a pre-tax charge to net income of approximately $28.75 million in q2 of 2017

* Amedisys Inc says approximately $15 million of settlement amount will be paid by company's insurance carriers - SEC filing

* Amedisys Inc - company will pay for settlement with available resources and expects settlement payment to occur during Q3 of 2017

* Amedisys - all parties to action executed a binding term sheet that provides in part for settlement payment of $43.75 million, dismissal of litigation Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rnMiJO) Further company coverage:

