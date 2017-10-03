FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Amedisys says ‍on October 2, 2017, company announced that it will close four Florida home health care centers​
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
October 3, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Amedisys says ‍on October 2, 2017, company announced that it will close four Florida home health care centers​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Amedisys Inc:

* Amedisys Inc says ‍on october 2, 2017, company announced that it will close four florida home health care centers- SEC filing ​

* Amedisys- as a result of restructuring actions, co incurred non-recurring charges of approximately $2.0 million during Q3 of 2017

* Amedisys-As a result of restructuring actions, ‍expects to incur additional non-recurring charges in range of $2.0 million to $3.0 million during Q4 of 2017​

* Amedisys - upon completion of restructure company anticipates an annual improvement in EBITDA in range of $7.0 million to $9.0 million in 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2xQ9pRc) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.