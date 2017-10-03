BRIEF-Amedisys says ‍on October 2, 2017, company announced that it will close four Florida home health care centers​

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Amedisys Inc:

* Amedisys Inc says ‍on october 2, 2017, company announced that it will close four florida home health care centers- SEC filing ​

* Amedisys- as a result of restructuring actions, co incurred non-recurring charges of approximately $2.0 million during Q3 of 2017

* Amedisys-As a result of restructuring actions, ‍expects to incur additional non-recurring charges in range of $2.0 million to $3.0 million during Q4 of 2017​

* Amedisys - upon completion of restructure company anticipates an annual improvement in EBITDA in range of $7.0 million to $9.0 million in 2018