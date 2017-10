Oct 26 (Reuters) - AMER SPORTS OYJ:

* 2017 ‍NET SALES IN LOCAL CURRENCIES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 2016​

* 2017 ‍EBIT EXCLUDING. IAC IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY AT LEVEL OF 2016.​

* Q3 NET SALES EUR ‍733.2​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 767 MILLION)

* ‍GROWTH IN 2017 IS EXPECTED TO BE BIASED TO SECOND HALF OF YEAR.​

* ‍OUTLOOK FOR 2017 UNCHANGED.​

* Q3 EBIT EUR ‍74.7​ MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 106 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)