Oct 26 (Reuters) - AMER SPORTS OYJ:

* REG-AMER SPORTS TO START REPURCHASES OF OWN SHARES

* ‍REPURCHASES WILL START AT EARLIEST ON OCTOBER 30, 2017 AND END ON MARCH 7, 2018 AT LATEST​

* ‍REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION IS TO A MAXIMUM OF 10,000,000 OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES.​