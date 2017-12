BRIEF-Amer Sports: US Tax Rate Reduction To Have A Positive Impact On Effective Tax Rate

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Amer Sports Oyj:

* ESTIMATES THAT US FEDERAL TAX RATE REDUCTION WILL HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON GROUP EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

* WILL HAVE A POSITIVE IMPACT ON GROUP‘S EFFECTIVE TAX RATE AND CASH TAXES FROM 2018 ONWARDS

* VALUE OF COMPANY‘S NET DEFERRED TAX ASSETS IS EXPECTED TO BE REDUCED BY ABOUT USD 13 MILLION DUE TO FEDERAL TAX RATE CHANGE

* REDUCTION WILL BE RECORDED AS A WRITE-DOWN OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS IN INCOME TAX LINE IN 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS