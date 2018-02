Feb 7 (Reuters) - Amerco:

* REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.34 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $27.00

* ‍RECENTLY ENACTED TAX REFORM ACT RESULTED IN A NET BENEFIT TO COMPANY OF $339.2 MILLION IN QUARTER​

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUE $842.9 MILLION VERSUS $790.5 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: