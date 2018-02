BRIEF-Ameren Q4 Loss Per Share $0.24

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Ameren Corp:

* AMEREN ANNOUNCES 2017 RESULTS AND ISSUES GUIDANCE

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.24

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.95 TO $3.15

* Q4 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.39 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* EXPECT DILUTED EPS TO GROW AT 5% TO 7% COMPOUND ANNUAL RATE THROUGH 2022, BASED ON 2017 CORE EPS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.36 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.03 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AMEREN -‍2017 GAAP EARNINGS INCLUDED NON-CASH CHARGES, PRIMARILY AT PARENT CO , THAT DECREASED EARNINGS BY COMBINED $168 MILLION, OR 69 CENTS/DILUTED SHARE​

* QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $1.40 MILLION VERSUS $1.36 MILLION