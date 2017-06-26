FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Bonds News
June 26, 2017 / 9:35 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Ameren to issue $450 mln aggregate principal amount of 3.43 pct senior notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Ameren Corp-

* On June 22, unit entered into a note purchase agreement - sec filing

* Ameren Corp - pursuant to note purchase agreement, ATXI agreed to issue to purchasers $450 million aggregate principal amount of 3.43% senior notes due 2050

* Ameren Corp - in accordance with note purchase agreement, atxi issued $150 million aggregate principal amount of notes on june 22, 2017 - sec filing

* Ameren Corp - proceeds of notes will be used by atxi to repay existing short-term and long-term affiliate debt owed to ameren

* Ameren Corp - notes are unsecured

* Ameren - in accordance with note purchase agreement, the remaining $300 million aggregate principal amount of notes is to be issued on August 31, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2tcgU4H) Further company coverage:

