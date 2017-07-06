FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Ameresco Inc enters into an amendment to its third amended and restated bank credit facility with Bank Of America
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
Britons will get right to delete online past
Technology
Britons will get right to delete online past
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
sports
Morkel finishes off England tail, South Africa need 380 to win
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bonds News
July 6, 2017 / 10:42 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Ameresco Inc enters into an amendment to its third amended and restated bank credit facility with Bank Of America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 6 (Reuters) - Ameresco Inc:

* Ameresco Inc - on June 29, 2017, Ameresco Inc entered into an amendment to its third amended and restated bank credit facility with Bank Of America

* Ameresco - amendment increases amount of revolving commitment by lenders under credit facility by $15 million to an aggregate of $75 million

* Ameresco Inc - amendment also amends financial covenants to require a ratio of total funded debt to EBITDA of less than 2.75 to 1.00 through maturity Source text: (bit.ly/2uNfWtd) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.