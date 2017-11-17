FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ameri Holdings prices public offering and lists on Nasdaq
#IPOs - Americas
November 17, 2017 / 2:38 PM / Updated a day ago

BRIEF-Ameri Holdings prices public offering and lists on Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Ameri Holdings

* Ameri Holdings prices public offering and lists on the Nasdaq Capital Market

* Pricing of underwritten public offering of 1.5 million shares of common stock, $0.01 par value per share at price of $4.115 per share​

* Shares of company’s common stock will be listed for trading on November 17, 2017 under symbol “AMRH” on Nasdaq Capital Market​

* Pricing of public offering warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1.5 million shares of common stock at price of $0.01 per warrant​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Ameri Holdings]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
