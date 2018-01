BRIEF-AMERI Holdings To Expand Offering With Blockchain Solutions To Bring Trust, Transparency And Efficiency To Customer Supply Chains

Jan 10 (Reuters) - AMERI Holdings Inc:

* AMERI HOLDINGS TO EXPAND OFFERING WITH BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS TO BRING TRUST, TRANSPARENCY AND EFFICIENCY TO CUSTOMER SUPPLY CHAINS

* AMERI HOLDINGS INC - ‍ANNOUNCED THAT IT INTENDS TO EXPAND ITS SERVICE OFFERING WITH BLOCKCHAIN FUNCTIONALITY​

* AMERI HOLDINGS INC - ‍WILL DEVELOP ITS EXPANDED OFFERING THROUGH ESTABLISHMENT OF AN IN-HOUSE BLOCKCHAIN PRACTICE​

* AMERI HOLDINGS INC - ‍WILL DEVELOP EXPANDED OFFERING THROUGH FORMATION OF NEW STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS WITH BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY COMPANIES​

* AMERI HOLDINGS INC - ‍WILL DEVELOP EXPANDED OFFERING THROUGH ACQUISITION OF STARTUP COMPANIES THAT OFFER BLOCKCHAIN FUNCTIONALITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: