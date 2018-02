YEREVAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Armenia’s biggest bank by assets, Ameriabank, said:

* Armenia’s Ameriabank signed $11.5 million senior loan agreement with Symbiotics;

* The agreement includes the possibility for an increase of the amount by an additional $10 million in hard or local currency;

* The loan facility ‍will be aimed at financing micro, small or medium enterprise clients of Ameriabank; (Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Polina Ivanova)