Nov 27 (Reuters) - America First Multifamily Investors Lp :

* PRESS RELEASE - AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS, L.P. ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF RESIDENCES OF WEATHERFORD MF PROPERTY

* AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS LP - ‍ SOLD RESIDENCES OF WEATHERFORD FOR $7.9 MILLION​

* AMERICA FIRST MULTIFAMILY INVESTORS - ‍ WILL REALIZE A GROSS GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $2.6 MILLION, BEFORE EXPENSES TO BE RECOGNIZED, IN Q4 OF 2017 FROM SALE​