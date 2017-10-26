FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American airlines expects Q4 TRASM to be up about 2.5 to 4.5 pct
October 26, 2017 / 12:27 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-American airlines expects Q4 TRASM to be up about 2.5 to 4.5 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines Group Inc - expects Q4 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up approximately 2.5 to 4.5 percent year-over-year‍​

* American Airlines Group Inc -consolidated CASM excluding fuel and special items is expected to be up approximately 5.5 percent in 2017 ‍​

* American Airlines Group Inc - expects its fourth quarter pre-tax margin excluding special items to be approximately 4.5 to 6.5 percent - SEC filing

* American Airlines Group Inc - 2017 total system capacity is expected to be up approximately 1 percent versus. 2016‍​

* American Airlines Group Inc - in 2017, the company expects to reduce the regional fleet count by a net of 8 aircraft‍​

* American Airlines - in 2017, expects to retire 39 mainline aircraft, including 3 A320 aircraft, 17 B757 aircraft, 7 B763 aircraft, 12 MD80 aircraft

* American Airlines - in 2017, expects to take delivery of 57 mainline aircraft comprised of 20 A321 aircraft, 20 B738 aircraft, among others Source text: (bit.ly/2yNoTbH) Further company coverage:

