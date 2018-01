BRIEF-American Airlines Group Reports Q4 Earnings $0.54/Share

Jan 25 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc:

* AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 PROFIT

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.70 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.50 TO $6.50 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 REVENUE $10.6 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $10.34 BILLION

* QUARTERLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL REVENUE PASSENGER MILES 55,327 MILLION VERSUS 53,452 MILLION

* QUARTERLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR 82.1 PERCENT VERSUS 81.4 PERCENT

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.32 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QUARTERLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL AVAILABLE SEAT MILES 67,355 MILLION VERSUS 65,683 MILLION

* QUARTERLY TOTAL MAINLINE & REGIONAL PRASM 13.39 CENTS VERSUS 12.71 CENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: