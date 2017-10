BRIEF-American Airlines Group reports record July traffic results

Aug 9 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines Group reports record July traffic results

* American Airlines Group Inc - July total revenue passenger miles (RPMS) were 21.9 billion, up 0.8 percent versus July 2016

* American Airlines Group Inc - ‍Continues to expect its Q3 2017 total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM) to be up approximately 0.5 percent to 2.5 percent year-over-year​

* American Airlines Group Inc - July total capacity was 26.0 billion available seat miles (ASMS), up 1.9 percent versus July 2016

* American Airlines Group Inc - ‍Also continues to expect its Q3 pre-tax margin excluding special items to be between 10 percent and 12 percent​

* July passenger load factor 84.3 percent, down 0.9 points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: