FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-American Airlines provides long-term guidance
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 28, 2017 / 5:14 PM / in 20 days

BRIEF-American Airlines provides long-term guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc:

* Says sees consolidated CASM excluding fuel, special items and impact of future labor contracts of about 2 percent for 2018 - SEC filing‍​

* Says sees consolidated CASM excluding fuel, special items and impact of future labor contracts of about 1 to 2 percent for 2019 & 2020 ‍​

* Says sees capital expenditures of $3.2 billion for 2018, $4.3 billion for 2019, $4.1 billion for 2020

* Says estimated impact upon adoption on Jan 1, 2018 of new FASB revenue recognition standard will be $3.5 billion charge to retained earnings‍​

* Says starting in 2018, guidance will be on consolidated basis ‍​

* Says prior year to be adjusted for comparison to reflect about $300 million rise in passenger revenue,pretax income after adoption of new revenue standard Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.