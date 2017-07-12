FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 days ago
BRIEF-American Airlines says 2017 total system capacity to be up about 1.5 pct
July 12, 2017 / 12:50 PM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-American Airlines says 2017 total system capacity to be up about 1.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - American Airlines Group Inc:

* American Airlines Group Inc - consolidated CASM excluding fuel and special items is expected to be up approximately 5 percent in 2017‍​

* American Airlines Group - Q2 consolidated CASM excluding fuel and special items is expected to be up approximately 7 percent year-over-year‍​

* American Airlines Group - 2017 total system capacity is expected to be up approximately 1.5 percent

* American Airlines Group - expects to pay an average of between $1.60 and $1.65 per gallon of mainline jet fuel (including taxes) in the second quarter

* American Airlines-expects value of its net special items in Q2 to be about $200 million, consisting principally of merger integration expenses among others

* American Airlines sees Q2 available seat miles to be about 63.5 billion - SEC filing

* American Airlines sees FY available seat miles to be about 245.0 billion Source text: (bit.ly/2udZ8P3) Further company coverage:

