11 hours ago
BRIEF-American Airlines, Trustee enters into a note purchase agreement
August 14, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 11 hours ago

BRIEF-American Airlines, Trustee enters into a note purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - American Airlines Inc

* American Airlines Inc - ‍on August 14, 2017, American Airlines Inc, Trustee entered into a note purchase agreement​

* American Airlines - ‍note purchase agreement provides for future issuance by American of equipment note in aggregate principal amount of $796.9 million

* American Airlines Inc - ‍pursuant to agreement, Trustee to enter into participation agreement substantially in form of form of participation agreement​ Source text: (bit.ly/2w4m05j) Further company coverage:

