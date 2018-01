BRIEF-American Assets Trust Increases Revolving Line Of Credit To $350 Mln

Jan 9 (Reuters) - American Assets Trust Inc:

* AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC INCREASES REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO $350 MILLION AND IMPROVES CREDIT SPREADS IN ITS SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND IN ITS $150 MILLION TERM LOAN AGREEMENT

* AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC - ‍CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS AMENDED AND RESTATED TO INCREASE REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT FROM $250 MILLION TO $350 MILLION​

* AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC - ‍CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS AMENDED TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF RESTATED $350 MILLION REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO JANUARY 9, 2022​