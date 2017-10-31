BRIEF-American Assets Trust reports Q3 FFO per share $0.52

Oct 31 (Reuters) - American Assets Trust Inc:

* American Assets Trust Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 FFO per share $0.52

* Sees fy 2017 FFO per share $1.99 to $2.01

* Sees fy 2018 FFO per share $2.01 to $2.09

* American Assets Trust Inc says ‍quarterly dividend increased 4pct to $0.27 per share of common stock for Q4 of 2017​

* American Assets Trust-projected costs of development at torrey point remain about $56 million, of which approximately $38 million has been incurred to date​

* American Assets Trust - ‍ expect to incur remaining costs for development of torrey point in 2017 and 2018 as co continues to lease space in buildings​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2018 FFO per share view $2.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: