* American Campus Communities, Inc. announces pricing of $400 million 3.625 percent senior unsecured notes due 2027

* American Campus Communities Inc - ‍the ten-year notes were issued at 99.912 percent of par value with a coupon of 3.625 percent​

* American Campus Communities Inc- notes will mature on November 15, 2027