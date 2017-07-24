BRIEF-American Campus Communities Q2 FFO per share $0.50

July 24 (Reuters) - American Campus Communities Inc

* American Campus Communities, Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 FFO per share $0.50

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $2.34 to $2.44

* Q2 revenue $179 million versus I/B/E/S view $171.1 million

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.53

* American Campus Communities Inc - qtrly same store wholly-owned net operating income 2.2 percent over Q2 2016

* American Campus Communities Inc - ‍maintaining previously stated guidance range for fiscal year 2017​

* American Campus Communities- qtrly same store wholly-owned average physical occupancy of 92.0 percent for Q2 2017 compared to 92.1 percent for Q2 2016

* American Campus Communities Inc sees 2017 FFOM will be in range of $2.32 to $2.42 per fully diluted share

* American Campus Communities Inc - maintaining its previously stated guidance range for fiscal year 2017

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: