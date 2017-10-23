FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Campus Communities reports Q3 FFO per share $0.43
#Financials
October 23, 2017 / 8:22 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-American Campus Communities reports Q3 FFO per share $0.43

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - American Campus Communities Inc

* American Campus Communities Inc reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 FFO per share $0.43

* Q3 revenue $196.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $180.4 million

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.44

* American Campus Communities Inc - ‍management anticipates that 2017 ffo will be in range of $2.39 to $2.43​

* American Campus Communities - ‍net loss in current quarter includes about $4.8 million in expenses related to hurricanes harvey and irma, among others​

* American Campus Communities Inc - ‍reported qtrly same store wholly-owned net operating income decreased by 0.8 percent over q3 2016​

* American Campus Communities Inc - ‍management anticipates that 2017 ffom will be in range of $2.28 to $2.32 per fully diluted share​

* American Campus Communities - ‍updated 2017 outlook reflects impact of additional repairs, expenses associated with hurricanes harvey, irma of $2.0 million​

* American Campus Communities-‍excluding $1.9 million expenses from hurricane harvey,irma in quarter,qtrly same store wholly-owned noi would have increased by 1.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

