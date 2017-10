BRIEF-American Campus Communities to acquire Core Spaces/DRW portfolio

Sept 25 (Reuters) - American Campus Communities Inc-

* American Campus Communities Inc announces acquisition of Core Spaces/DRW portfolio

* American Campus Communities Inc - deal for ‍$590.6 million​

* American Campus - deal ‍includes option to acquire 248-bed property in seattle, washington, from affiliates of core spaces, drw real estate investments​

* American Campus Communities-‍transaction includes acquisition of 2 existing communities, 2 communities opening in fall 2017​

* American Campus Communities - ‍entered into agreement to recapitalize, ultimately acquire seven select student housing properties totaling 3,776 beds​

* American Campus Communities Inc - ‍ transaction includes acquisition of three projects under-construction scheduled for completion in fall 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: