BRIEF-American Creek Resources Announces Extension Of Warrant Exercise Terms

Feb 22 (Reuters) - American Creek Resources Ltd:

* AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF WARRANT EXERCISE TERMS

* AMERICAN CREEK RESOURCES - INTENDS TO EXTEND EXERCISE TERM OF WARRANTS TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF 8.2 MILLION COMMON SHARES OF CORPORATION BY ONE YEAR

* AMERICAN CREEK- WARRANTS ORIGINALLY GRANTED IN 3 SEPARATE PRIVATE PLACEMENTS WITH EXERCISE PRICES FROM $0.08 TO $0.10, CURRENTLY EXERCISABLE ON MARCH 7, MARCH 17 OR APRIL 12

* ‍EXERCISE TERMS OF THESE WARRANTS WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED​

* AS PART OF THE EXTENSION, EACH WARRANT WILL NOW BE EXERCISABLE FOR ONE ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM THEIR ORIGINAL EXPIRY DATE