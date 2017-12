BRIEF-American Eagle Outfitters Reports Q3 Earnings Per Share $0.36

Dec 6 (Reuters) - American Eagle Outfitters Inc:

* AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS REPORTS RECORD THIRD QUARTER SALES, COMP SALES INCREASED 3 PCT

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.36

* Q3 REVENUE $960 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $960.8 MILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.38 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q4 2017 EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $0.42 TO $0.44

* Q3 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.37 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* QTRLY TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 8 PCT TO $534 MILLION

* QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES WERE UP 3 PCT

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT FISCAL YEAR 2017 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN RANGE OF $160 MILLION TO $170 MILLION

* ANTICIPATES Q4 COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASE IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS

* COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO CLOSE A TOTAL OF 25 TO 30 STORES THIS YEAR

* SEE “STRONG MOMENTUM” INTO Q4, POSITIONING CO WELL FOR NEXT FEW CRITICAL WEEKS OF HOLIDAY SEASON

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.39 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S