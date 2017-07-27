FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Electric Power reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.76
July 27, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 10 days ago

BRIEF-American Electric Power reports Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.76

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Company Inc :

* AEP reports second-quarter 2017 earnings; reaffirms full-year earnings guidance

* Reports Q2 2017 operating earnings per share $0.75

* Reports Q2 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.76

* Quarterly revenue $3.6 billion versus $3.9 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirms FY 2017 operating earnings per share view $3.55 to $3.75

* Estimates 2017 EPS on a GAAP basis $3.80 to $4.00

* Sees FY operating EPS guidance of $3.55 to $3.75 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

