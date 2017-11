Nov 27 (Reuters) - American Electric Power Company Inc :

* AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC- ‍SEEKING BIDS FOR SUPPLY OF COAL TO ONE OR MORE GENERATING STATIONS​

* AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC - ‍PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY CO NO LATER THAN 5 P.M., MONDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2017​