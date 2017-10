Oct 18 (Reuters) - American Express Co

* American Express Co - qtrly ‍consolidated provisions for losses were $769 million, up 53 percent from $504 million a year ago​

* American Express Co - ‍full year 2017 EPS guidance raised to $5.80-$5.90​

* American Express Co - qtrly ‍consolidated expenses were $5.8 billion, up 6 percent from $5.5 billion last year​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.74 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S