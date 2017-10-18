FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Express says on track to take $1 bln out of its expense base - conf call
October 18, 2017 / 10:24 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-American Express says on track to take $1 bln out of its expense base - conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - American Express Co:

* American Express says “on track to take $1 billion out of our expense base” - conf call

* In quarter, incurred discrete charges related to u.s. Loyalty coalition business, U.S. prepaid business, hurricanes in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico” - conf call

* In quarter, aggregate impact of the discrete charges equates to approximately $0.12 of earnings per share - conf call

* “With evolving regulations in Europe and Australia, we expect network volumes in those geographies to decline over time” - conf call Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
