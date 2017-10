Oct 3 (Reuters) - American Financial Group Inc

* American Financial Group, Inc. announces initial $105 million pretax loss estimate for third quarter catastrophe events

* American Financial Group Inc - ‍on an after-tax basis, pretax loss from hurricanes represents $0.95 per share for Q3

* American Financial Group Inc - ‍catastrophe losses incurred will not preclude consideration of payment of a special dividend in Q4 of 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: