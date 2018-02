BRIEF-American Financial Group Announces Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.84

Jan 31 (Reuters) - American Financial Group Inc:

* AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* SEES FY 2018 CORE OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $7.90 TO $8.40

* Q4 CORE OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.20

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.84

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.71 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP - WITH BENEFIT OF TAX REFORM, EXPECT CORE NET OPERATING EARNINGS IN 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $7.90 AND $8.40 PER SHARE

* EXPECTS THAT 2018 ANNUITY SALES WILL BE UP 2% TO 6%

* ANTICIPATES THAT ITS PRETAX ANNUITY EARNINGS WILL BE IN RANGE OF $385 TO $425 MILLION FOR 2018

* AMERICAN FINANCIAL GROUP - RECOGNIZED NON-CORE TAX BENEFIT OF $56 MILLION ($0.62PER SHARE) IN Q4 2017 RELATED TO NEON RESTRUCTURING