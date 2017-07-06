BRIEF-American Homes 4 Rent announces amended unsecured credit facilities

July 6 (Reuters) - American Homes 4 Rent:

* American homes 4 rent announces amended unsecured credit facilities

* American homes 4 rent - co, ‍american homes 4 rent, l.p. Amended their $1 billion credit agreement with a syndicate of Banks​

* American Homes 4 rent - amended credit agreement provides for an $800 million revolving credit facility and a $200 million term loan facility

* American homes 4 rent - revolving credit facility has an initial maturity date of June 30, 2021 and may be extended for two six month extentions

* American homes 4 rent - amended credit agreement provides for an $800 million revolving credit facility and a $200 million term loan facility

* American homes 4 rent - as of june 30, 2017, $92 million was outstanding under revolving credit facility, $200 million outstanding under term loan facility

* American homes - ‍interest rate on amended facility is at either libor plus a margin of 0.825% to 1.55% or a base rate plus a margin of 0.00% to 0.55%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: