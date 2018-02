Jan 31 (Reuters) - American Homes 4 Rent:

* AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT ANNOUNCES PRICING OF INAUGURAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES

* AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT - ‍ PRICED AN OFFERING OF $500 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.250% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2028​

* AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT - ‍ NOTES WILL BE ISSUED AT 99.442% OF PAR VALUE WITH A COUPON OF 4.250%​

* AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT - ‍NOTES WILL MATURE ON FEBRUARY 15, 2028​