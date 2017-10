Aug 14 (Reuters) - American Homes 4 Rent-

* American Homes 4 Rent announces public offering of common shares

* American Homes 4 Rent says underwritten public offering of 10 million of its class a common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value per share

* American Homes 4 Rent - intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay indebtedness under its revolving credit facility and term loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: