#Regulatory News - Americas
August 3, 2017 / 2:35 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-American International Group CEO says will not provide guidance on buybacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc:

* AIG CEO says will not provide guidance on buybacks - Conf Call

* For property business, co says “have sight set on NORTHERN EUROPE” - Conf Call

* AIG CEO, on share buybacks, says “the chances that we will be buying at the levels we have been buying are very low” - Conf Call

* AIG - we still have a buyback authorization in place, and we’ll consider capital return, but are no longer targeting an annual amount for share repurchases - Conf Call

Further company coverage:

