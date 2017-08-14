BRIEF-American Lithium announces corporate restructuring

Aug 14 (Reuters) - American Lithium Corp
* American Lithium announces corporate restructuring
* American Lithium Corp - board approved a restructuring of company through a share consolidation of up to 1 new share for every 10 existing shares held
* American Lithium - recently renewed all of its bureau of land management licenses in fish lake valley, nevada for a further 12 months
* American Lithium - does not have necessary funds at this time to embark/ any exploration and needs to restructure in order to attract necessary capital