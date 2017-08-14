FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-American Lithium announces corporate restructuring
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 14, 2017 / 5:33 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-American Lithium announces corporate restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - American Lithium Corp

* American Lithium announces corporate restructuring

* American Lithium announces corporate restructuring

* American Lithium Corp - ‍board approved a restructuring of company through a share consolidation of up to 1 new share for every 10 existing shares held​

* American Lithium - ‍recently renewed all of its bureau of land management licenses in fish lake valley, nevada for a further 12 months​

* American Lithium - ‍does not have necessary funds at this time to embark/ any exploration and needs to restructure in order to attract necessary capital​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.