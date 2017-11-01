BRIEF-American Midstream Partners to buy Southcross Energy Partners and certain assets of Southcross forming $3 bln partnership

Nov 1 (Reuters) - American Midstream Partners Lp

* American midstream partners to acquire Southcross Energy Partners and certain assets of Southcross Holdings forming $3 billion partnership

* American Midstream Partners Lp - deal ‍immediately accretive to 2018 distributable cash flow per unit (DCF/unit)​

* American Midstream Partners Lp - ‍two separate transactions valued at approximately $815 million​

* American Midstream Partners Lp - ‍as a result of transactions, pro forma partnership with an enterprise value of $3 billion​

* American Midstream Partners Lp - ‍transactions expected to generate annualized 2018 adjusted EBITDA in excess of $300 million​

* American Midstream Partners - ‍AMID, Southcross expect to realize financial synergies of about $15 to $20 million annually within 18 months of deal closing​

* American Midstream - to acquire certain assets of Southcross Holdings and has proposed to merge Southcross Energy Partners, L.P.​ into unit of co

* American Midstream Partners Lp - ‍AMID anticipates divesting an additional $400 to $500 million of non-core asset sales​

* American midstream - ‍public unitholders of Southcross Energy Partners​ to get 0.160 amid units for each SXE common unit in a unit-for-unit merger