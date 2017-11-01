FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-American Midstream Partners to buy Southcross Energy Partners and certain assets of Southcross forming $3 bln partnership
Sections
Featured
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
Politics
Williamson named as new Defence Secretary
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
Sport
Alli shines as Tottenham stun champions Real Madrid
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
November 1, 2017 / 10:22 AM / in a day

BRIEF-American Midstream Partners to buy Southcross Energy Partners and certain assets of Southcross forming $3 bln partnership

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - American Midstream Partners Lp

* American midstream partners to acquire Southcross Energy Partners and certain assets of Southcross Holdings forming $3 billion partnership

* American Midstream Partners Lp - deal ‍immediately accretive to 2018 distributable cash flow per unit (DCF/unit)​

* American Midstream Partners Lp - ‍two separate transactions valued at approximately $815 million​

* American Midstream Partners Lp - ‍as a result of transactions, pro forma partnership with an enterprise value of $3 billion​

* American Midstream Partners Lp - ‍transactions expected to generate annualized 2018 adjusted EBITDA in excess of $300 million​

* American Midstream Partners - ‍AMID, Southcross expect to realize financial synergies of about $15 to $20 million annually within 18 months of deal closing​

* American Midstream - to acquire certain assets of Southcross Holdings and has proposed to merge Southcross Energy Partners, L.P.​ into unit of co

* American Midstream Partners Lp - ‍AMID anticipates divesting an additional $400 to $500 million of non-core asset sales​

* American midstream - ‍public unitholders of Southcross Energy Partners​ to get 0.160 amid units for each SXE common unit in a unit-for-unit merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.