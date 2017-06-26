FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-American Midstream reports notice of binding open season for crude oil deliveries
June 26, 2017 / 10:10 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-American Midstream reports notice of binding open season for crude oil deliveries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - American Midstream Partners Lp:

* American Midstream notice of binding open season for crude oil deliveries to dakota access pipeline at watford city

* American Midstream Partners Lp - intends to expand its current Bakken system to have capacity to accept over 40,000 barrels per day of crude oil

* American Midstream Partners Lp - new connection into dapl is expected to commence service in august 2017

* American Midstream Partners - will be able to deliver an incremental 20,000 barrels per day to market

* American Midstream Partners Lp - intends to obtain long-term volume commitments for crude oil transportation to newly constructed delivery point

* American Midstream Partners Lp - open season is scheduled to begin june 26, 2017 and end on july 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

