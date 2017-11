BRIEF-American Midstream says qtrly ‍net income per common unit $0.91​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - American Midstream Partners Lp-

* American Midstream reports third quarter 2017 results

* Expects pro proforma 2018 annualized adjusted EBITDA in excess of $300 million​

* American Midstream Partners Lp - qtrly revenue $162.9 million versus $159.6 million

* American Midstream Partners Lp - qtrly ‍net income per common unit $0.91​

* American Midstream Partners Lp- "‍capital redeployment plan is expected to impact our results through 1st quarter of 2018"​