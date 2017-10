Oct 19 (Reuters) - American River Bankshares:

* AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES EXPANDS ITS STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM FOR 2017

* AMERICAN RIVER BANKSHARES - ‍INCREASE AUTHORIZES REPURCHASE OF UP TO ADDITIONAL 5% OF COMMON STOCK AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: