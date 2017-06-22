FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-American Software reports Q4 earnings per share $0.34
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
June 22, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-American Software reports Q4 earnings per share $0.34

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - American Software Inc-

* American Software reports preliminary fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 gaap earnings per share $0.34

* Q4 revenue fell 9 percent to $26.3 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.09

* American Software- software license revenues for quarter ended april 30, 2017 were $3.9 million, a decrease of 41% compared to same period last year

* American Software- cloud services annual contract value increased about 59% to $6.1 million as of quarter ended april 30, 2017 versus $3.8 million in same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.