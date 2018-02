Feb 5 (Reuters) - American Superconductor Corp:

* AMSC REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS OUTLOOK

* Q3 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.18

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $0.21

* Q3 REVENUE $14.9 MILLION VERSUS $27.1 MILLION

* SEES Q4 2017 LOSS PER SHARE LESS THAN $0.37‍

* FOR Q4 ENDING MARCH 31, 2018, AMSC EXPECTS THAT ITS REVENUES WILL BE IN RANGE OF $12.0 MILLION TO $18.0 MILLION