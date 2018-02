Feb 1 (Reuters) - American Superconductor Corp:

* SAYS UNIT ENTERED PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH 64 JACKSON, LLC AND STEWART TITLE GUARANTY​

* SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, UNIT TO SELL SOME REAL PROPERTY LOCATED IN MASSACHUSETTS FOR $23.0 MILLION​ TO 64 JACKSON - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2DSRH5N) Further company coverage: